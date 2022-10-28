High costs, low volumes weigh on miner Usiminas Q3 results
- Brazilian iron ore miner Usiminas (OTCPK:USNZY) on Friday reported a fall in third quarter revenue, and a net income which more than halved, sending its shares down as much as 10%.
- Q3 net revenue was R$8.4B vs R$9B (-7% Y/Y), net income R$609M vs R$1.8B (-67% Y/Y), hurt by lower sales volumes and high cash costs.
- In the mining segment, cash cost per ton rose to R$105.6/T from R$103.9/T in Q2. For steel, cash cost per ton was R$5,292/T, +2.8% from Q2.
- Q3 steel and mining sales volume fell 12% and 7% respectively. While iron production remained flat for the quarter, total rolled steel production fell 15%.
- Other metrics: Q3 adj EBITDA R$836M (-71% Y/Y) and EBITDA margin down 22 points, gross margin 11.9% vs 34.7%.
- Stock is -41.5% YTD as of Thursday's close.
