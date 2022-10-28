Leggett & Platt Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETLeggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.49 (-31.0% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $1.23B (-6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 4 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward revisions.
