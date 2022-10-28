Charter gains 4% as Internet gains trump Q3's financial miss

Oct. 28, 2022 12:08 PM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is 4.2% higher after posting third-quarter earnings that missed financial targets but apparently scored where it matters: on adding Internet customers.

Charter missed expectations on top and bottom lines. Revenue grew just 3.5% year-over-year, and while earnings per share rose (thanks to a sharply lower number of outstanding shares), attributable net income fell to $1.19B from a year-ago $1.22B.

But it added a net 61,000 residential Internet customers, leading ita total Internet customer count (residential and small/medium business) to 30.33M, a total 1.4% over a year ago.

That comes amid an ongoing bleed in cable TV customers. Charter lost a net 211,000 residential video subs, accelerating from a year-ago decline of 133,000, and residential video subs have fallen 4.2% year-over-year to 14.6M.

Residential voice customers fell by 271,000, and total voice customers declined 8.4% year-over-year to land at 9.22M. Mobile lines continue to see growth, with 396,000 total quarterly net adds bringing the total customer count to 4.68M (up 47% year-over-year).

Those financials were "just light" of expectations but the core broadband net adds were better than expected, Citi says. The shares "likely to rebound near-term on better volume," the bank said.

Wells Fargo saw a mixed report, as the financials missed but "net add activity and mobile growth appears to signal a better operating environment than previously feared."

For more, dig into Charter's earnings call presentation.

