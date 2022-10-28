Aware stock slides over 8% as macro headwinds, delayed orders weigh on results

Oct. 28, 2022 12:10 PM ETAware, Inc. (AWRE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) stock slid 8.6% on Friday after the biometrics software firm reported weak Q3 results, hurt by macroeconomic headwinds and orders that were postponed to Q4.

Q3 EPS was $0.12 vs. -$0.07 in Q3 2021. Net income totaled $2.6M, which included a $5.7M one-time gain related to the sale of the firm's building in Massachusetts in Jul.

Revenue fell 28.1% Y/Y to $3M. "Our revenue performance in Q3 was impacted by persistent macroeconomic headwinds that elongated customer purchase decisions," said CEO Robert Eckel.

Aware (AWRE) launched its multi-modal SaaS authentication platform AwareID early in Q4, which is expected to drive higher sales and recurring revenue in the future.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $31M as of Sept. 30 vs. $25M as of Jun. 30.

Lake Street Capital cut its price target on Aware (AWRE) to $2.50 from $3.50, implying 34.4% potential upside to its last close.

Shares of Aware (AWRE) declined 47% YTD.

The firm is at high risk of performing badly due to negative EPS revisions and decelerating momentum, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from SA Quant.

Comments

