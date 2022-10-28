MYR Group’s (NASDAQ:MYRG) investment rating was upgraded by analysts at KeyBanc and Baird after shares of the electrical construction company slumped in response to its Q3 results.

“We view the weakness following the 3Q22 print as a compelling entry point,” Sean Eastman, analyst at KeyBanc, said in an Oct. 27 report. “We are now more confident that estimate revisions will start to turn positive over the next 12 months following a period of tough comps exacerbated by challenging operating conditions.”

The bank upgraded MYR Group to Overweight from Sector Weight. Its price target of $99 is based a price-to-earnings multiple of 19.4 times, and enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 9.5 times.

MYR Group fell 13% on Oct. 27 to close at $80.28 a share, a five-month low, a day after reporting Q3 results. Its EPS of $1.09 missed estimates by $0.12. However, a 31% rise in revenue from a year earlier to $799.8 million beat the consensus estimate by $72.19 million.

Electrical grid modernization and nonresidential construction are key drivers of MYR Group’s earnings growth, according to KeyBanc. MYR Group also has a strong balance sheet and possibility for stock buybacks on its lower share price.

Baird upgraded MYR Group to Outperform from Neutral and raised its price target to $95 from $92 a share. Seeking Alpha has requested a copy of the report for more details.

MYR Group this year fell 26% through Oct. 27, compared with a 21% decline for the S&P 500 index (SP500).