FDA official notes final decision on any marijuana scheduling changes rests with DEA

While President Biden earlier this month called for a review of how marijuana is scheduled under federal law, a top FDA official noted that no matter what federal agencies find, the final decision on any potential change rests with the DEA.

Janet Woodcock, the FDA’s principal deputy commissioner, said that while the FDA is going to conduct a scientific and medical assessment of cannabis, the DEA is "not supposed to" second-guess its findings, Marijuana Moment reported.

However, because drug scheduling is part of a DEA statute in the Controlled Substances Act, the final decision rests with that agency, Woodcock noted. She added that current DEA policies make it "very difficult" for researchers to study cannabis.

Biden has tasked HHS and the Justice Department to review how marijuana is scheduled. It is currently listed as a Schedule I substance, meaning it has no recognized medical value.

"We are working diligently on looking at the scheduling of marijuana under the Controlled Substance Act and what flexibilities we might have here," Woodcock said at a webinar organized by the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation and Thompson Coburn. She did not elaborate on what those flexibilities might be.

Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).

Cannabis-related ETFs: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), and Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX).

Earlier this month, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said marijuana reform legislation has a good chance of passing during the upcoming lame duck session of Congress.