AppFolio rallies 16% on Q3 estimates beat, FY guidance
Oct. 28, 2022 12:37 PM ETAPPFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AppFolio (APPF) jumps 16% on increased number of units served Y/Y by more than 1M units for the 2nd consecutive quarter, which is a clear testament that customers rely on AppFolio products.
- Non-GAAP income from operations in the third quarter of 2022 was $4.7M, or 4% of revenue.
- Cash, equivalents, and investment securities were $184.5M as of September 30, 2022.
- Non-GAAP FCF was $11.9M, or 10% of revenue, in Q3 2022, compared to $6.8M, or 7% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2021.
- “Our strategy for long-term growth is rooted in keeping existing customers happy, acquiring new customers, expanding adoption and usage, and delivering new capabilities and product value, all on a foundation of operational excellence.” said Jason Randall, President and CEO.
- 2022 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $462-$466M vs. consensus of $463.44M. Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be a loss of 1.5-2.5%.
