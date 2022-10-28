AppFolio rallies 16% on Q3 estimates beat, FY guidance

Oct. 28, 2022 12:37 PM ETAPPFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • AppFolio (APPF) jumps 16% on increased number of units served Y/Y by more than 1M units for the 2nd consecutive quarter, which is a clear testament that customers rely on AppFolio products.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the third quarter of 2022 was $4.7M, or 4% of revenue.
  • Cash, equivalents, and investment securities were $184.5M as of September 30, 2022.
  • Non-GAAP FCF was $11.9M, or 10% of revenue, in Q3 2022, compared to $6.8M, or 7% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2021.
  • “Our strategy for long-term growth is rooted in keeping existing customers happy, acquiring new customers, expanding adoption and usage, and delivering new capabilities and product value, all on a foundation of operational excellence.” said Jason Randall, President and CEO.
  • 2022 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $462-$466M vs. consensus of $463.44M. Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be a loss of 1.5-2.5%.
  • Previously: AppFolio Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.24, revenue of $125.08M beats by $5.21M (Oct. 27)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.