Blackstone to consider sale of stake in HealthEdge Software - report
Oct. 28, 2022 12:38 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is said to consider selling a stake in health-care software company HealthEdge Software that may value the company at about $3 billion.
- Blackstone (BX) is said to evaluate a sale of a 50% stake in Healthedge, a firm which sells software to health insurers, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. Talks are said to be at an early stage.
- Recall in April 2020 funds managed by Blackstone (BX) completed their previously announced acquisition of a majority stake in HealthEdge Software, a health tech company focused on next-gen core administrative processing systems.
