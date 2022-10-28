JinkoSolar sinks 5% despite beating Q3 consensus
Oct. 28, 2022 12:38 PM ETJKSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- JinkoSolar (JKS) Q3 shows a jump in revenue of 106% to $2.74B, beating consensus by $140M.
- Quarterly shipments were 10,856 MW (10,286 MW for solar modules, and 570 MW for cells and wafers), up 3.1% sequentially, and up 117.4% Y/Y.
- Gross profit was $431.8 M, up 10.8% sequentially and up 137.0% Y/Y.
- Gross margin was 15.7%, compared with 14.7% in Q2 2022 and 15.1% in Q3 2021.
- Company sees strong demand growth in the global market and expects module shipments to be in the range of 13.0 GW to 15.0 GW for the fourth quarter and 41.5 GW to 43.5 GW for full year 2022.
- Stock has a SA Authors rating of Hold with commentary that says: 'JinkoSolar: Bullish Into 'Booming' Global Solar Demand'; Sell side rating of Buy with target price of $66.44; Quant rating of Hold with highest grades given to growth.
- Previously (Oct. 28): JinkoSolar Holding GAAP EPADS of $0.90 beats by $0.38, revenue of $2.74B beats by $140M
Comments (3)