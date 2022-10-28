Starry stock climbs 32% after collapsing last week in wake of business update

Oct. 28, 2022 12:51 PM ETStarry Group Holdings, Inc. (STRY)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Troubled broadband provider Starry (NYSE:STRY) saw its stock climb 32% on Friday as shares continue to trade under $1 in the wake of news that it's slashing its workforce to save cash.

Shares of Starry opened at $0.28, hitting a high of $0.41 in late morning trading. The stock recently traded at $0.37 at approximately 12:25 p.m. ET.

Starry shares plunged on Oct. 21 after the company reported it was cutting its workforce by around 50% to limit its cash burn as it explored "strategic options." The company attributed its financial woes to "an extremely difficult economic climate and capital environment."

Starry's stock has traded below $1 since the announcement, hitting a 52-week low of $0.27 on Thursday. The stock reached an all-time high on June 3 of $10.90. The company went public on March 29 through a merger with SPAC FirstMark Horizon.

Starry is slated to release its Q3 earnings report before market open on Nov. 2.

