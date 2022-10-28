New data from the CDC found that the flu season has started unusually early this year with a large number of hospitalizations due to the virus already as well as one death in a child.

Figures show that there have been 6.9K hospitalizations and 360 flu-related deaths across the country. Also, there have been 880K confirmed cases of flu.

Although the flu season typically runs from October to May, it usually peaks in December and January. The latest data indicates the peak will likely come earlier than usual.

The highest flu rates are currently in southeastern states, as well as Texas, Maryland, and New Jersey.

The burden of flu, a measure of flu severity the CDC uses based on laboratory-confirmed cases, doctor visits, hospitalizations, and deaths, hasn't been this high since 2009, The Washington Post reported.

The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot. In the US, the shots available are made by Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), and CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY) division Seqirus.

Flu treatments include Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Xofluza (baloxavir), GSK's (GSK) Relenza (zanamivir), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rapivab (peramivir).