Imperial Oil results surpass estimates as downstream strength continues

Shares of Exxon's sister company Imperial Oil (IMO) jump as much as 10.5% in the U.S. after the Canadian oil & gas company crushed Wall Street estimates on Friday for third quarter.

Q3 GAAP EPS of C$3.24 beat expectations by 39 Canadian cents and revenue of C$15.22B (+48.8% Y/Y) was higher than consensus by at least C$1.7B. Results were boosted by a surge in downstream revenue which stymied the impact of moderating commodity prices.

Revenue breakdown: Downstream C$16.2B (+76.5% Y/Y), Upstream C$4.9B (+19.2% Y/Y), Chemicals C$520M (+9% Y/Y).

Key metrics: Refinery throughput averaged 426K bpd vs 404K bpd, with capacity utilization of 100% vs 94%. Upstream production at 430K gross oil-equivalent bpd vs 435K bpd. Petroleum product sales of 484K bpd, down by 1K bpd from a year ago. Chemicals net income more than halved at C$54M as a result of lower polyethylene margins.

IMO raised its FY production guidance at Cold Lake to between 140K to 145K gross bpd for 2022. Separately, it also hiked its quarterly dividend to 44 cents from 34 cents per share.

U.S.-listed shares of the company are +27.5% YTD as of Thursday's close.