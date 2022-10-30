American Water Works Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, Oct. 31, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.51 and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.07B (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AWK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- SA contributor Aristofanis Papadatos rated American Water Works (AWK) Hold, saying the stock is currently fully valued.
