Acadia Healthcare Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETAcadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $657.49M (+11.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACHC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.
