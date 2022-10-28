Harmonic Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETHarmonic Inc. (HLIT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $153.27M (+21.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HLIT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
