Chemed Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETChemed Corporation (CHE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.65 (-8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $527.05M (-2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
