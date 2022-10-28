Regal Rexnord Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETRegal Rexnord Corporation (RRX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.64 (+11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+46.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RRX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
