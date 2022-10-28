PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) was trading ~10% higher as the mortgage REIT beat Q3 revenue consensus comfortably for the first time in the last four quarters, while rallied bond markets also helped.

PMT posted Q3 EPS of $0.01 (miss by -$0.36) and revenue of $151.07M (beat by $73.50M). Here is a look at the company's quarterly revenues vs. consensus in the last four quarters:

The revenue beat comes amid other mortgage REITs also posting strong results.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) turned in better-than-expected Q3 results, helped by climbing interest rates. And, AGNC Investment's (AGNC) Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.15.

Similarly, Armour Residential (ARR) and Annaly Capital (NLY) also posted Q3 earnings beat.

PMT also benefitted from a recovery in the bond market. In bond markets, yields drop when bond prices rise. REITs that invest in mortgages will benefit as bond values increase.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) was up 11.20% in the last five days.