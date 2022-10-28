Strong pricing and growth support U.S. Silica's Q3 beat.
Oct. 28, 2022 2:48 PM ETSLCABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- U.S. Silica (SLCA) reported third quarter results on Friday which topped consensus, helped by price hikes and growing demand in its main operating segments.
- The company, which produces commercial silica for the oil & gas industry, posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43, above estimates by 8 cents, and revenue of $418.8M (+56.7% Y/Y) beat expectations by $17.8M.
- Sales breakdown: Oil and gas proppants $267.5M (+88.6% Y/Y), Industrial & specialty products $151.4M (+20.6% Y/Y). Both businesses "remain well positioned" looking into Q4.
- "We enjoyed a full quarter of price increases to fight inflationary impacts in our Industrial & Specialty Products segment, realized greater contract coverage at improved prices in sand proppant, and delivered further margin expansion in SandBox last-mile-logistics." - CEO Bryan Shinn
- Overall tons sold of 4.624M in Q3, up 16% from a year ago. Adj EBITDA of $102.7M more than doubled from last year.
- SLCA says it remains focused on generating FCF and de-levering balance sheet, intends on being operating cash flow positive in 2022, assuming a $40-$50M of capex within operating cash flow.
- SLCA up ~50% YTD as of last close.
