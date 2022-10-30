Marriott Vacations Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETMarriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.53 (+58.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VAC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments