Qualcomm, AMD among chips stocks rising along with Intel's gains

Oct. 28, 2022 1:58 PM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), AMD, INTCAMAT, NVDA, TER, AVGOBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor3 Comments

3D rendering of cyberpunk AI. Circuit board. Technology background. Central Computer Processors CPU and GPU concept. Motherboard digital chip. Tech science background. Integrated communication processor.

jiefeng jiang/iStock via Getty Images

  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares headed toward ending the week with strong gains as chipmakers rose in the wake of a strong market performance from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).
  • Qualcomm (QCOM) climbed more than 3%, to an intraday high of $118.90, while AMD (AMD) rose as much as 5%. Gains also came from Nvidia (NVDA), up by almost 3%; Broadcom (AVGO), which rose more than 3%; Teradyne (TER), also up by more than 3%, and Applied Materials (AMAT), which was up by almost 3%.
  • The impetus for the gain was market enthusiasm for Intel (INTC), which despite cutting its full-year revenue outlook, saw its share surge as much as 10% after the chip giant said it would implement broad cost-cutting measures, including job cuts that Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger called "steps to optimize our headcount."

