Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) said Friday it will seek to lift productivity levels in 2023 by reshuffling its drilling portfolio to target wells with potentially higher returns, according to Reuters.

Pioneer (PXD) plans to run 24-26 drilling rigs, up from 22-24 this year, and up to seven hydraulic fracturing crews from six currently, executives said on the company's earnings conference call.

“Productivity came in a little less than we anticipated, and we wanted to rectify that,” Pioneer (PXD) President Richard Dealy said, referring to a 9% Y/Y drop in Q3 oil production to 354K bbl/day, which the company said was at the upper end of its forecast for 345K-360K bbl/day.

Under the new drilling program, Pioneer's well productivity - the amount of oil it receives per well - would exceed 2021 levels, as the company aims to ease recent concerns about deteriorating well productivity.

For Q4, Pioneer (PXD) guided for production of 655K-680K boe/day, with oil output of 346.5K-361.5K bbl/day.

For the full year, the company still sees total production of 623K-648K boe/day, including oil output of 350K-365K bbl/day, with capital spending in the $3.6B-$3.8B range.

Pioneer (PXD) shares -2.3% on Friday after reporting Q3 results that included better than expected adjusted earnings and revenues that rose 36% Y/Y but missed expectations.

Pioneer Natural Resources' (PXD) stock price return shows a 49% YTD gain and a 50% increase during the past year.