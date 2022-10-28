Video platform Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), which some view as a conservative alternative to YouTube, soared 16% on Friday and has risen 65% this week.

The meteoric gains come as Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of social media giant Twitter (TWTR).

The move also comes after Google (GOOGL) said on Tuesday in its Q3 earnings that YouTube ad revenue fell by 2% to $7.1B, or about $400M shy of analysts' forecasts. Google also disclosed that some advertisers increased their pullback on ad spend in the third quarter.

Some investors may see Google's YouTube miss as a potential gain for Rumble (RUM). No other news appeared to account for the rise in Rumble this week besides a lot of positive mentions on social media, including Stocktwits and Twitter.

Rumble, run by CEO Chris Pavlovski, has gained much attention this year as alternative YouTube platform and after it announced a deal with former President Donald Trump's s social media company and his platform Truth Social.

The Rumble (RUM) gains also come after a short report from the Bear Cave last Thursday sent the video platform shares down 13%.