Wall Street continued to wade through the incoming flood of earnings news during Friday's midday action. The latest group of reports included rally-inspiring figures from Pinterest (PINS), T-Mobile (TMUS) and VeriSign (VRSN).

However, not every quarterly update triggered a buying spree. On the other side of the spectrum, DaVita (NYSE:DVA) lost more than a quarter of its value after announcing disappointing results and lowering its forecast.

Gainers

Pinterest (PINS) soared almost 10% in intraday action after the social media firm exceeded projections with its earnings and revenue figures. Revenue rose 8% and the company's user base held steady with the prior year.

“Despite the challenging macro environment, we are delivering performance and a distinct value proposition to advertisers, reaching users across the full funnel," CEO Bill Ready said of the results.

The release of a better-than-expected earnings figure also spurred buying in T-Mobile (TMUS), which rose about 8% in intraday action. This came as the telecom giant reported 11% growth in core adjusted EBITDA, with the figure rising to $6.7B.

The Street-beating profit came despite stagnant revenues. TMUS said its top-line figure retreated 0.6% to $19.48B, missing the consensus estimate of Wall Street experts.

VeriSign (VRSN) represented another name showing strength following the release of its quarterly report. The company posted net income that rose from last year, fueled by a nearly 7% rise in revenue. Thanks to strong quarterly results, VRSN rallied 9% in midday trading.

Decliners

DaVita (DVA) dropped in the wake of its latest quarterly update, as disappointing figures prompted shares to crater nearly 26%. The provider of kidney dialysis services missed expectations in Q3 and lowered its guidance.

"Like others in the healthcare community, negative volume trends due to COVID and continued labor pressure impacted our financial performance more than expected," CEO Javier Rodriguez said of the results.

