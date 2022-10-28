Principal Financial Group up on Q3 EPS beat

Insurance company Principal Financial Group (PFG) was trading ~8% higher after Q3 EPS beat consensus.

The company's Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $0.24, but unchanged Y/Y.

However, the company said results of the annual actuarial assumption review increased non-GAAP EPS by $0.27. Also, a net $0.18 decrease was an outcome of lower than expected variable investment income and lower than expected encaje performance in Latin America.

Attributable income was $1.39B, up significantly from $359.9M a year ago.

Pretax operating earnings came in at $522.2M, down from the year-ago $568.8M.

"Through the third quarter, we deployed $2.2 billion of capital, of which $1.9 billion was returned to shareholders through common stock dividends and share repurchases, including more than $600 million in the third quarter," CEO Dan Houston said.

Here is a look at the 2022 distributions outlook:

