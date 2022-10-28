First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) pushes firmly into positive territory, +1.4% in Friday's trading, after initially indicating sharp losses in response to a larger than expected Q3 loss and a cut to full-year earnings guidance.

Analysts remain upbeat on First Solar's (FSLR) long-term prospects, including an upgrade to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $170 price target at Wolfe Research, noting the company booked another "staggering" 16.6 GW since Q2 results were issued and is almost fully booked for 2026, compared with through 2025 just a quarter ago.

"A $0.32/watt ASP on these new sales means FSLR's rates are going up at a time when we thought they'd start to be competed down," Wolfe analysts wrote.

Q3 results reflect unforeseen logistics costs, but analysts at Susquehanna believe "margins have troughed and should see expansion in Q4 and into 2023 as supply chain headwinds continue to abate."

First Solar's (FSLR) "long-term opportunities outweigh the near-term operational choppiness," according to Evercore ISI.

Saying First Solar (FSLR) would benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act's incentives for renewable energy, Evercore issued a bullish view on the company last month.