T-Mobile rises 7% off subscriber beat-and-raise; other carriers gain

Oct. 28, 2022 2:32 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), VZ, T, DISHBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

T Mobile Sign

KathyDewar/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is sharply higher, up 7.1% Friday, as investors respond to a financial miss the way they are with other telecom/media names this earnings season - bidding it up on subscriber strength and an upbeat outlook.

The carrier missed revenue expectations by half a billion dollars, as total revenue fell slightly, despite service revenues that rose 4.3%. Of that, postpaid service revenues grew 7% year-over-year.

Those figures were goosed by T-Mobile's highest ever net additions for postpaid accounts.

Overall, net postpaid accounts rose by 394,000, vs. a year-ago gain of 268,000. The company easily topped expectations by adding 854,000 postpaid phone subs, beating AT&T and (by a long ways) Verizon on that measure.

Postpaid churn fell to 0.88%, while prepaid churn dipped to 2.88%.

It also provided a slight beat on its residential/business broadband subscribers. Net adds in high-speed Internet were 578,000, a sharp increase from year-ago gains of 134,000. The gains brought total high-Speed Internet customers to 2.12M.

And it raised guidance for the third time in 2022. For the full year, postpaid net adds are expected to come in at 6.2M-6.4M, up from previous expectations for 6M-6.3M. Core adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecasts are raised to $26.2B-$26.4B.

It raised its forecast for net cash from operations to $16.3B-$16.5B, from a previous $16B-$16.3B.

And "Based on the continued strength of execution, T-Mobile is raising its merger synergies guidance range to $5.7B to $5.8B in 2022, up from the previous range of $5.4B to $5.6B."

The upbeat subscriber results and outlook are raising all wireless boats Friday. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is 3.9% higher, while AT&T (NYSE:T) is up 1.9%. Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is up 0.6%.

For more detail, dig into Seeking Alpha's transcript of T-Mobile's earnings call.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.