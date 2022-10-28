KKR, Apollo, Blackstone face Justice Department probe on influence over boards - report
Oct. 28, 2022 2:48 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX), KKR, APOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Justice Department is investigating a number of private equity firms, including Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), KKR (NYSE:KKR), and Blackstone (NYSE:BX), regarding whether their influence on corporate boards is violating antitrust laws, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The probe focuses on the firms' practice of placing executives on boards of companies in the same sector. The investigators are concerned that directors that work in the same sector as the company they're advising may act in way maximizes gains for the industry rather than compete to provide the best services or lowest prices to consumers, the Bloomberg article said.
- The DOJ's antitrust division has sent civil investigative demands to Apollo (APO), Blackstone (BX), and KKR, the people told Bloomberg. The CIDs are similar to subpoenas.
- KKR declined to comment to Seeking Alpha. In KKR's latest 10-Q, the company said, "KKR (including Global Atlantic) currently is and expects to continue to become, from time to time, subject to examinations, inquiries and investigations by various U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and regulatory agencies."
- Blackstone (BX) and Apollo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- Last year, two senators were seeking information on how BlackRock and State Street cast their proxy votes.
