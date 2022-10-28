LyondellBasell paints a gloomy picture for current qtr, succumbing to high energy costs

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) on Friday missed third quarter profit and revenue estimates as the chemicals maker battled with high energy prices and weak demand, causing shares to plummet as much as 8% on Nasdaq.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were -4% at $79.16 in afternoon trading.

LYB reported Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.96 which missed by almost a dollar, revenue of $12.25B (-3.5% Y/Y) was below expectations by at least a quarter of a billion.

The company said inflation and high energy costs coupled with weaker seasonal demand will chew into margins across most of its operations in Q4. Expects "challenging conditions" to continue in European and Asian markets, while looking out for improvements in China.

LYB sees Q4 average operating rates of 75% for Olefins & Polyolefins Americas assets, 60% for Olefins & Polyolefins Europe assets and 75% for Intermediates & Derivatives assets.

Key metrics: Adj EBITDA $1.19B (-55.8% Y/Y), cost of sales rose nearly a billion dollars to $11.1B vs $10.1B (+9.9% Y/Y).

In Q3, LyondellBasell suffered weakness in Chinese markets as a result of zero-COVID measures and tepid growth. In North America, new supply and inventory destocking led to a fall in polyolefins prices. The company also postponed the restart of its ethylene cracker in France until Q1 2023.

"During the third quarter, higher energy costs, new supply and weaker markets pressured global petrochemical margins. Global demand for LyondellBasell's products utilized in consumer packaging remained stable, but demand from durable goods markets softened. In Europe, olefins, polyolefins and intermediate chemicals markets encountered significantly higher energy costs and weak demand." - CEO Peter Vanacker

As of Thursday's close, LYB stock has lost 10.5% in value YTD in the U.S.