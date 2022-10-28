Norfolk Southern looks attractive to Argus on secular growth opportunity

Argus called out an attractive entry point on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) with shares down more than 20% on a year-to-date basis.

Analyst John Staszak said the company's balance sheet is clean and noted NSC management recently boosted the dividend by 14%, which can be taken as a signal of confidence in the outlook. He also likes NSC on a macro basis, noting the rail industry has been on a secular growth path compared to other transport options.

"As the trend toward deglobalization accelerates, we expect companies and consumers to focus on the domestic supply chain, and NSC is a critical link."

On the valuation front, Argus' dividend discount model points to value above $320. That is enough for the firm to maintain a Buy rating and set a price target of $260, which reflects the impact of higher interest rates on equity valuations.

Wall Street ratings scorecard: 12 Buy-equivalent ratings, 14 Hold-equivalent ratings, and 2 Sell-equivalent ratings.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is still at Hold, but the quant score of 3.06 is the highest since late July.

Shares of Norfolk Southern (NSC) rose 2.15% in late afternoon trading on Friday.

