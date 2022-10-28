Norfolk Southern looks attractive to Argus on secular growth opportunity

Oct. 28, 2022 3:00 PM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Locomotive passing train station

J. Michael Jones

Argus called out an attractive entry point on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) with shares down more than 20% on a year-to-date basis.

Analyst John Staszak said the company's balance sheet is clean and noted NSC management recently boosted the dividend by 14%, which can be taken as a signal of confidence in the outlook. He also likes NSC on a macro basis, noting the rail industry has been on a secular growth path compared to other transport options.

"As the trend toward deglobalization accelerates, we expect companies and consumers to focus on the domestic supply chain, and NSC is a critical link."

On the valuation front, Argus' dividend discount model points to value above $320. That is enough for the firm to maintain a Buy rating and set a price target of $260, which reflects the impact of higher interest rates on equity valuations.

Wall Street ratings scorecard: 12 Buy-equivalent ratings, 14 Hold-equivalent ratings, and 2 Sell-equivalent ratings.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is still at Hold, but the quant score of 3.06 is the highest since late July.

Shares of Norfolk Southern (NSC) rose 2.15% in late afternoon trading on Friday.

Read the recent breakdowns on the rails stock from Seeking Alpha authors.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.