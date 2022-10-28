ResMed shares fall 6% despite reporting FQ1 2023 revenue growth

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) stock slumped as much as 9.9% on Friday, despite the medical device company reporting a rise in quarterly revenue and gross margin on the back of strong sales growth in the Americas.

Shares of the company had come off their lows and were down 6.0% at $218.36 in late afternoon trading. They had snapped a five-day winning streak in the previous session.

RMD after hours on Thursday reported FQ1 2023 non-GAAP EPS of $1.51 which missed estimates by $0.09. Revenue grew 5.1% Y/Y to $950.3M and beat expectations by $4.39M.

San Diego, Calif.-based RMD makes continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, which is used to treat sleep apnea. It also makes ventilators for respiratory care.

"Revenue growth reflected increased demand for our sleep products across our portfolio and ongoing device demand generated by our competitors' product recall," RMD CFO Brett Sandercock said on the earnings conference call, referring to a June 2021 recall of certain ventilators and CPAP machines by Philips (PHG).

RMD's Q3 revenue growth was led by an 18% Y/Y jump in revenue from the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Q1 non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 40 bps to 57.6%.

Sandercock on the call said that the company was now seeing a more predictable supply chain environment and was confident in meeting its expectation of increasing device production in fiscal year 2023.