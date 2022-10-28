Why did GameStop stock rally today? Highly-shorted stocks are catching bids

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) broke 8.66% higher on Friday on a strong day overall for the stock market and former meme stocks in particular.

There was not a particular data point with GameStop to account for the buying action, but the retail stock continued to move in the same general direction as the Nasdaq 100 and risk-on names. Some traders are noting that many highly-shorted stocks are tracking higher.

Volume traded on GME was over 7M shares vs. the daily average of 5.4M shares. Short interest on GME is still over 20% of total float.

GameStop (GME) is not due to report earnings until the first week of December. Contrary to the trend in the retail sector, all three EPS revisions from Wall Street analysts over the last 90 days have been to the upward side.

GME was swapping hands at $28.18 at last check vs. the 52-week trading range of $19.40 to $63.92.