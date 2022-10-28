Nexstar, Verizon end stand-off with new carriage deal

Oct. 28, 2022

  • TV station owner/operator Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) have ended a two-week channel carriage stand-off with a new multi-year distribution deal.
  • The agreement brings access to Nexstar stations back to more than 3M Verizon FiOS subscribers. The stations had been dark on Verizon's platform since a midnight Oct. 14 deadline.
  • The deal regards local TV stations in 10 markets, as well as Nexstar's fledgling cable news network NewsNation.
  • It comes just in time for the start of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros Friday night.
  • Verizon (VZ) is wrapping Friday's session with a 4% gain after rising alongside AT&T and T-Mobile following the latter's strong subscriber results.

Comments (2)

