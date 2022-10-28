Nexstar, Verizon end stand-off with new carriage deal
Oct. 28, 2022 3:54 PM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST), VZBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- TV station owner/operator Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) have ended a two-week channel carriage stand-off with a new multi-year distribution deal.
- The agreement brings access to Nexstar stations back to more than 3M Verizon FiOS subscribers. The stations had been dark on Verizon's platform since a midnight Oct. 14 deadline.
- The deal regards local TV stations in 10 markets, as well as Nexstar's fledgling cable news network NewsNation.
- It comes just in time for the start of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros Friday night.
- Verizon (VZ) is wrapping Friday's session with a 4% gain after rising alongside AT&T and T-Mobile following the latter's strong subscriber results.
