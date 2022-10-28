United Bancorporation of Alabama GAAP EPS of $1.58
Oct. 28, 2022 4:04 PM ETUnited Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (UBAB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- United Bancorporation of Alabama press release (OTCQX:UBAB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.58.
- Asset increase of $197.8 million or 17.2% to $1.3 billion.
- Loans and securities increase of $40.3 million or 6.3% and $60.7 million or 24.2%, respectively.
- Net interest margin of 3.65%, an increase of 7 bps over the prior quarter.
- Participant in the US Department of Treasury's ECIP, issuing 123,750 shares of senior preferred stock totaling $123.75 million.
- Tier one capital ratio and tier one leverage ratio were 27.3% and 17.4%, respectively.
Comments