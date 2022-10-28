Why did NatWest Group stock drop today? Higher costs and a dimmer outlook

Oct. 28, 2022 4:05 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

The branch of Natwest bank in London

yujie chen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • NatWest Group (NWG) ADSs slid 8.8% in Friday trading after the U.K.-based bank increased its provision for souring loans and warned that costs won't be "broadly stable" next year due to inflationary pressures.
  • The company took an additional £127M ($147M) of charges in Q3 due to a weaker economic outlook, it said.
  • For the quarter, NWG took impairment losses of £242M, up from £39M in the prior quarter and from £226M in the year-ago quarter. Its loan impairment rate of 26 basis points rose in Q3 compared with a release rate of 2 bps in Q2 and release of 24 bps in Q3 2021.
  • It kept its 2023 return on tangible equity target at 14%-16%, but said the composition would shift. Interest income is expected to be higher than it had originally expected, but higher costs will offset that additional improvement.
  • Earlier, NatWest (NWG) GAAP EPS of 1.90p, total income of £3.23B

