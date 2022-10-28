Why did DaVita stock plunge today? Quarterly misses and lowered full-year outlook
Oct. 28, 2022 4:10 PM ETDaVita Inc. (DVA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners (NYSE:DVA) closed Friday down ~27% after Q3 2022 financial results missed on the top and bottom lines and it reduced its 2022 outlook.
- DaVita (DVA) was hit in the quarter by lower volume due to COVID-19 and increases in labor expenses.
- As a result, the dialysis center operator lowered its full-year adjusted operating income and adjusted diluted net income range projections to below consensus estimates.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views DaVita (DVA) as a hold with strong marks for profitability and momentum.
