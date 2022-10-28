Why did DaVita stock plunge today? Quarterly misses and lowered full-year outlook

Oct. 28, 2022 4:10 PM ETDaVita Inc. (DVA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

DaVita building exterior in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.