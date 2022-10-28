Falling production and high costs eat into Yamana Gold's profits
Oct. 28, 2022 4:15 PM ETAUYBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Yamana Gold (AUY) on Thursday reported lower profit and revenue as higher costs and lower production weighed on the metals miner during the third quarter.
- Yamana posted Q3 net earnings of $19.8M (-26.7% Y/Y), Revenue of $422.4M (-6.6% Y/Y) was lower by >$30M from a year ago.
- Key metrics: Q3 GEO production down ~6% at 241.3K oz (216.7K gold + 2.2M oz silver), AISC per GEO sold $1,148 vs $1,041, cash flow from operating activities $164.7M (-13.6% Y/Y).
- GEO ounces were hurt by realized GEO ratio being significantly higher than that assumed in guidance, even with higher than planned gold production, Yamana said.
- AUY says "well positioned" to achieve its annual production of 1M GEO with AISC expected to be within the upper end of guidance when adjusted for the impact of the higher gold-to-silver ratio.
- "Cash flows from operating activities are expected to increase in the fourth quarter, with increased production contributions driving sequential improvement" - statement
- Stock closed -1.5% in Friday's trading session, and has risen 8.8% YTD
