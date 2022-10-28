Amicus shares fall 7% after FDA defers action on Pompe disease candidate application

Oct. 28, 2022 4:31 PM ETAmicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares are down 6% in after-hours trading after the US FDA informed the company it was delaying making a decision on its Biologics License Application for cipaglucosidase alfa for Pompe disease.
  • The BLA has an action date of Oct. 29.
  • The delay is because the agency was unable to inspect a manufacturing site in China run by WuXi Biologics.
  • Cipaglucosidase alfa is the biologic component of AT-GAA, the treatment Amicus is seeking approval of. Approval of a New Drug Application for miglustat, the other component, is expected at the same time as cipaglucosidase alfa.
  • Amicus (FOLD) noted that the FDA has not provided an anticipated new action date.
  • In May, the FDA extended its review of AT-GAA.

