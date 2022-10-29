REITs gain more than broader S&P 500 index on solid results, increased outlook

Oct. 29, 2022 12:00 PM ETVanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), VNQI, REM, REZ, IYR, XHB, ROOF, GMRE, INDS, HOMZ, NETL, XLRE, SPYFR, PLD, STAG, REXRBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

REITs gained more in value this week than the broader S&P 500 index, helped by solid results and upgraded outlook.

The FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs index was up 6.43% W/W, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF index grew 6.14%. Comparatively, the S&P 500 index increased only by 3.95% on a weekly basis.

Real estate investment trusts posted solid results, with 50 equity REITs and 20 mortgage REITs representing 50% of the total market capitalization reporting results, according to a recent report by Seeking Alpha.

Among the 41 REITs that provided their FY FFO guidance, 28 REITs, or 67%, raised their outlook. Just 4 REITs, or 10%, lowered their outlook, the report noted.

The outlook raise comes amid an otherwise disappointing earnings season for the broader equity market. Comparatively, only 48% of S&P 500 companies have boosted their outlook, the report said, citing FactSet.

Industrial REITs were the biggest gainers, having gained ~10 W/W.

Majority of the industrial REITs that reported this week, Prologis (PLD), First Industrial Realty Trust (FR), STAG Industrial (STAG) and Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR), posted a beat in revenue.

Residential REITs were a major laggard, gaining only 1.76%, amid continued signs of a slumping housing market.

Mortgage demand is at the slowest pace since 1997 as long-term rates crossed the 7% mark.

Housing starts data fell more than anticipated in September. The gauge of new home construction dropped 8.1% compared to the previous month, falling to a rate of 1.439M. The consensus number is 1.475M.

Hotel REITs, the biggest gainer last week, finished only just before the residential and timber subsectors, having gained a mere 4.24%.

Only a pair of hotel REITs have posted their complete Q3 results, and so the subsector missed out on the post-results gaining frenzy this week.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.