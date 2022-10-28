Oilwell equipment and tech provider NOV posts mixed Q3
Oct. 28, 2022 4:53 PM ETNOVBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Houston-based NOV (NOV) reported results on Thursday that missed profit consensus, which overshadowed its sizable revenue beat in the third quarter.
- Stock closed -4.2% on Friday, while gaining 60% YTD on NYSE.
- Q3 GAAP EPS missed by 9 cents at $0.08. Revenue, however, was $70M above expectations at $1.89B (+41.0% Y/Y).
- Other metrics: Gross profit as a percentage of revenue 19.5% vs 13.8%, SG&A expenses $313M vs $228M, Adj EBITDA more than tripled at $195M.
- Commenting on the market, the company said global spare production capacity is at critically low levels and the petroleum industry’s ability to ramp activity quickly to respond to the emerging energy shortage remains limited.
- Industry capital spending is still below levels sufficient to meet the world’s energy needs amid recessionary concerns, NOV said.
