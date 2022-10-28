Blockchain.com to possibly raise capital at 71%-79% discount to prior value - report
Oct. 28, 2022 5:10 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- As the recent digital assets market downturn takes its toll across a slew of crypto-related firms, Blockchain.com may seek new fundraising that would result in just a $3B-4B valuation compared with the $14B price tag it achieved early this year, people familiar with the matter recently told Bloomberg.
- Terms of the possible funding round have not been finalized and discussions are in the early stages.
- The possible devaluation, which would represent as much as a 79% discount from last year's mark, comes as venture capitalists largely retreat from taking stake in crypto-focused startups against a backdrop of depressed token prices. Crypto VC funding fell 26% in the first half of 2022. Blockchain.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
- Blockchain.com has gotten stung by the crypto slump. For instance, the crypto financial services startup was reportedly set to lose $270M from lending to insolvent crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Shortly thereafter, the company was said to have slashed 25% of its headcount.
- And yet, Blockchain.com continues to expand its global footprint. Earlier this month, (Oct. 12) the company received a license to offer its crypto services in Singapore.
