Huntington Ingalls bags $2.41B modification contract for Naval Sea Systems
Oct. 28, 2022 5:20 PM ETHIIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Huntington Ingalls (HII) is awarded a $2.414B detail, design, and construction modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2437 in support of one Amphibious Assault Ship (General Purpose) Replacement (LHA(R)) Flight 1 Ship (LHA 9).
- Work is expected to be completed by September 2029.
- Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $93,000,001 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
- This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to ~$3.19B.
- If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2031.
- The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.
Comments