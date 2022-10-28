Huntington Ingalls bags $2.41B modification contract for Naval Sea Systems

Oct. 28, 2022 5:20 PM ETHIIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Huntington Ingalls (HII) is awarded a $2.414B detail, design, and construction modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2437 in support of one Amphibious Assault Ship (General Purpose) Replacement (LHA(R)) Flight 1 Ship (LHA 9).
  • Work is expected to be completed by September 2029.
  • Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $93,000,001 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
  • This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to ~$3.19B.
  • If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2031.
  • The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.