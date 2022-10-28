GM said to temporarily stop advertising on Twitter after Musk takeover
Oct. 28, 2022 5:31 PM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) is temporarily suspending its advertising on Twitter after Tesla (TSLA) CEO and billionaire Elon Musk took over the social media company with his $44 billion acquisition.
- General Motors (GM) is temporarily halting its advertising as it looks at Twitter's new direction under Musk, according to a CNBC report, which cited the automaker.
- “We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership, GM said in statement to CNBC. " As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue."
- Tesla (TSLA) and General Motors (GM) compete in the market for electric vehicles.
- On Thursday Musk reached out to Twitter advertisers in an open note.
