CytoDyn voluntarily withdrawing BLA for HIV treatment leronlimab

Oct. 28, 2022

HIV spreading

fpm/E+ via Getty Images

  • CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has voluntarily withdrawn a pending Biologics License Application for its HIV biologic leronlimab due to issues related to data collection and trial monitoring by its contract research organization.
  • The company noted that it does not believe it can win approval of the candidate in the HIV multi-drug resistant population "without significant additional investment to remedy the issues."
  • CytoDyn said it plans to soon publish in a peer-reviewed journal data from a phase 2b/3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial that met the primary endpoint.
  • It added that it will continue examining leronlimab for other HIV indications, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and oncology indications.
  • The company added it believes its current data is sufficient to submit responses to the US FDA to remove a clinical hold on its HIV program.
  • The hold was placed in late March.

Comments (5)

