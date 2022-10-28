CytoDyn voluntarily withdrawing BLA for HIV treatment leronlimab
Oct. 28, 2022 5:36 PM ETCytoDyn Inc. (CYDY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has voluntarily withdrawn a pending Biologics License Application for its HIV biologic leronlimab due to issues related to data collection and trial monitoring by its contract research organization.
- The company noted that it does not believe it can win approval of the candidate in the HIV multi-drug resistant population "without significant additional investment to remedy the issues."
- CytoDyn said it plans to soon publish in a peer-reviewed journal data from a phase 2b/3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial that met the primary endpoint.
- It added that it will continue examining leronlimab for other HIV indications, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and oncology indications.
- The company added it believes its current data is sufficient to submit responses to the US FDA to remove a clinical hold on its HIV program.
- The hold was placed in late March.
