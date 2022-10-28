There's just one new film release coming over the weekend, but that will be OK with some previously starved theater owners, with last week's hero hit Black Adam (NASDAQ:WBD) expected to show out again.

Low-budget supernatural film Prey for the Devil (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) is the only movie to go nationwide, but it should be vying for second place along with last week's romcom counterprogramming Ticket to Paradise (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Dwayne Johnson and Black Adam (WBD) pulled off the best opening in months with $67M, and a typical drop-off would put it somewhere in the low $30 millions for its sophomore outing.

Meanwhile, Prey for the Devil (LGF.A) (LGF.B) has to vie not only with Ticket to Paradise but also with a relatively strong roster of horror films in theaters, including Smile (PARA) (PARAA), Halloween Ends (CMCSA), Terrifier 2 (CIDM), and Barbarian (DIS).

There will be plenty of time to catch up on October's horror releases as things are also expected to be slow the following weekend - though in two weeks it's superhero time again as Disney (DIS) brings out the highly anticipated Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As always, ready to reap the comic-hero whirlwind are the exhibitor stocks: Cinema tickers: AMC Entertainment (AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ); Cinemark (CNK); (IMAX); Marcus (MCS); Reading International (RDI); Cineplex (CGX:CA); National CineMedia (NCMI).