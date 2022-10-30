Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) real-life horror series repeated its monster success in its second week streaming, though it got a challenge from a more lighthearted scary tale from Disney (DIS).

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (NFLX) repeated atop the overall eyeball chart, streaming 4.37B minutes in Nielsen's most recent weekly streaming ratings (for Sept. 26-Oct. 2).

That marks a 19% gain over the series' first week, and plants Dahmer's week into the No. 7 spot all-time.

It was pushed by another standard-setter: The release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ (DIS) streamed 2.725B minutes, the biggest weekly Nielsen total ever for a streaming movie - topping last Christmas' release of Encanto, also on Disney+.

Those two hits outpaced the dueling fantasy series on Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max; The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power (AMZN) streamed 966M minutes, while House of the Dragon (WBD) streamed 907M.

Rounding out the overall top 10: No. 5, Lou (NFLX), 802M minutes; No. 6, CoComelon (NFLX), 782M minutes; No. 7, Hocus Pocus (DIS), 774M minutes; No. 8, NCIS (NFLX), 748M minutes; No. 9, In the Dark (NFLX), 665M minutes; and No. 10, Cobra Kai (NFLX), 653M minutes.

Acquired series were led by House of the Dragon, CoComelon, NCIS and In the Dark, but they were followed by Game of Thrones (WBD), 596M minutes, ahead of three more Netflix (NFLX) shows: Grey's Anatomy (585M minutes); Gilmore Girls (502M minutes); and Supernatural (501M minutes).

Behind the original-series hits Dahmer, The Rings of Power and Cobra Kai were The Great British Bake-Off (NFLX), with 559M minutes streamed; The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu (DIS) (CMCSA), with 544M minutes; and Andor (DIS), with 485M minutes.

And while the movies list was topped by Hocus Pocus 2, Lou and Hocus Pocus, those were followed by Blonde (NFLX), with 603M minutes; DC League of Super-Pets (WBD), with 408M minutes; and A Jazzman's Blues (NFLX), 406M minutes.

(A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings now incorporate viewing from six major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), HBO Max (WBD), Hulu (DIS) (CMCSA), and Netflix (NFLX).)

Last weekend brought news that streaming continued to build up its share of overall TV usage.