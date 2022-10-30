Throughout earnings presentations among major airlines in the month of October, one refrain was familiar: the consumer continues to spend on travel.

Indeed, many airlines noted that passenger traffic was back on par, or within striking distance of, pre-pandemic levels. Given elevated airfares, that often led to stronger revenue and profits in late 2022 as compared to 2019. Shares of the US Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) have jumped more than 11% in the past month, accelerating sharply on positive results from major airlines and forecasts of sustained demand.

“The travel recovery continues as consumer spend shifts to experiences and demand improves in corporate and international," Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) CEO Ed Bastian said on October 13, offering an early bullish indication during earnings season.

Only about a week later, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO Scott Kirby said that demand is likely to remain “permanently higher” due to remote work. This was seconded by American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), which notched record revenue in Q3 and forecast sustained demand into year-end. Finally, Southwest Airlines (LUV) said both leisure and business demand are expected to improve sequentially even after exceptionally strong fourth quarter traffic.

“We are mindful of the economy and recessionary risk, and we would like to monitor the environment to see if there is any noticeable impact on travel demand as we move into 2023,” Southwest CFO Tammy Romo said on October 27. “Again, we are not seeing any noticeable impact today.”

The same trends were called out by low-cost carriers like Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Frontier Air Group (ULCC) both of whom noted “structurally changed” leisure travel demand. This demand trajectory has also trickled down to smaller and regional carriers like Alaska Air Group (ALK), Hawaiian Holdings (HA), JetBlue (JBLU), Allegiant Travel (ALGT), and SkyWest (SKYW).

Even European carriers, a continent where consumers are feeling the impact of inflation to a greater extent than their American counterparts, demand remains resilient. Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY), easyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY), and International Consolidated Airline Group (OTCPK:ICAGY) all indicated continued travel appetite into the winter season and even Air France (OTCPK:AFRAF), which struggled amid capacity issues, voiced confidence in continued demand for air travel on both the European continent and across the Atlantic.

"Forward bookings remain at expected levels for the time of year, with no indication of weakness, and accordingly our fourth quarter expectations remain unchanged as of today," IAG said in a statement, summing up the sentiment.

Unsustainable airfares?

The contention has consistently been that consumers have shifted to experiential spending rather than material spending. Further, there is a factor of the pandemic that pent up significant demand that price is not yet able to deter.

"It wasn't money that restrained people from travel. It was time," United Airlines (UAL) CEO Scott Kirby recently commented, alluding to this point.

That said, there is a concern that consumers will reach a breaking point in the future. For example, airfares in the U.S. leapt 42.9% from in September 2022 as compared to the year prior, rising 0.8% sequentially. While capacity has been limited, prices have remained stubbornly high, with returns to pre-pandemic capacity remaining elusive. The capacity issues are also a concern for airports, with Heathrow and Schiphol airport management both alluding to these issues. Additionally, energy prices remain uncertain over the longer term as geopolitical factors pushing prices higher do not appear as though they will be alleviated in the immediate term.

The question therefore arises as to whether consumers, hit harder by deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, will remain keen on traveling through likely congested ports of entry still wracked by understaffing issues for higher and higher prices. That is not to mention potential pilot contract issues that hang over many of the major airlines both in the US and Europe.

According to Deloitte, 11% fewer Americans plan to travel around the Thanksgiving holiday, largely due to financial concerns. Potential delays and travel uncertainty was cited as a secondary concern hampering consumer appetite.

“Older Americans, who had been showing more enthusiasm for travel after a prolonged pandemic-driven hesitance, are once again shying away. Only 22% of Americans aged 55 and older plan to travel, down from 36% in 2021,” the Deloitte report stated. “Financial worries are the top travel deterrent across age groups, but the oldest are most likely to cite potential trip disruption as a reason to stay home.”

While these overhangs may not be enough to put one off the airline sector entirely. However, investors will likely need to remain selective as each airline seeks to navigate the potential turbulence in capacity, demand, and labor.

“Delta (DAL) delivers industry-leading margins and new revenue initiatives, and while United’s (UAL) turnaround plan appears to be working and winning over investors’ confidence, we believe American’s (AAL) revenue story has been third best and its ancillary efforts have lagged,” JP Morgan analyst Jamie Baker advised clients in his own review of the major US airlines.

Deja Vu All Over Again?

In many respects, the third quarter’s slate of earnings commentary and improving results is reminiscent of the first quarter. At that time, most airline CEOs were as bullish, if not more so, than they were in recent weeks.

"The demand environment is the strongest it's been in my 30 years in the industry,” United CEO Scott Kirby declared in mid-April. “We're now seeing clear evidence that the second quarter will be an historic inflection point for our business.”

Delta’s Ed Bastian, Southwest’s Bob Jordan, and many more executives echoed these sentiments ahead of the summer peak travel season. While, now in the fourth quarter, these bullish forecasts have indeed come to fruition, that did not spell more upside for the stock during that period. In fact, it appeared to be a “sell the news” moment as most major airline stocks peaked in late April in the midst of that earnings season.

The similarity may diverge in the opinion of some bullish analysts, however.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker pointed to improved operational reliability over the summer, still-depressed valuations, and still-resilient top line trends as reason to remain optimistic. Further, the pervasive pessimism on the space leaves significant upside ahead.

“Perhaps the bear case will turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy where fear of the bear case will precipitate the bear case eventually, but we believe a market that cares about fundamentals will focus on 2023 earnings trajectory versus guidance based on facts on the ground,” he wrote ahead of the earnings announcements from major airlines.

After key reports from the likes of Delta, which offered “positive cues into 2023”, Shanker said the bull case for airlines remains intact.

Read more on Southwest Airlines' expectations into 2023.