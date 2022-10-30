Elon Musk said to have ordered imminent Twitter layoffs

  • Billionaire Elon Musk is said to have ordered layoffs at Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) as soon as Saturday, just days after he took over the social media behemoth.
  • The Tesla (TSLA) chief, who completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday, is said to have planned for cuts across the company, with some areas to be impacted more than others, according to a New York Times report, which cited people familiar. The scope of the reductions wasn't immediately known. Twitter has about 7,500 employees.
  • The layoffs are expected to come before Tuesday, when the employees were expected to receive stock grants as part of their compensation, according to the NYT report.
  • The report comes after a Washington Post story earlier this month said that Musk planned to cut 75% of the Twitter (TWTR) workforce after he took over, a report that was later denied by the social media company.
  • Also see from earlier Saturday, Musk, Trump, Zuckerberg: Twitter buy signals new stage in the social media wars.

Comments (33)

