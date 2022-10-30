The stock market boils down to one question this week, Goldman's trading desk says

The stock market rallied last week, overcoming disappointing megacap earnings as Fed pivot hopes drove a loosening of financial conditions.

The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) gained 4% and even the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 2.1%. More insulated from the megacap weakness, the Dow (DJI) (NYSEARCA:DIA) jumped 5.7% and small-caps surged, with the Russell 2000 (RTY) (NYSEARCA:IWM) up 6%.

"It’s rare new bull markets start with the biggest members of the index gapping down as they did this week," Matt Fleury of Goldman Sachs equity sales wrote in a note. "And this is while nominal US GDP is running at +11%?! What do numbers look like in a slowdown?"

Easing global central bank rhetoric was the macro story and you "simply can't be short that," Fleury said.

Whether the rally continues this week hinges on the Fed (not the decision with 75 basis points baked in, but on what Chairman Jay Powell has to say).

Since the Wall Street Journal story from Nick Timiraos about the Fed debate future hike size, "we have seen one the largest 5d easing of financial conditions this century," Fleury said. (See chart at bottom.)

"Between this market soothe saying from officials, along with simple event risk premium coming out of vol markets as the ECB, BoJ and earnings pass, there has been a significant reduction in the equity vol curve this week."

"The focus now shifts firmly to Powell. Is he ok with this easing of financial conditions? That is the only question you need to ask yourself." (Emphasis added.)

Fundamentals are not good, Fleury noted.

"Perhaps the most eye-opening item for me in the tech earnings this week was YoY change in operating margin this quarter: Apple (AAPL) -0.9%, Amazon (AMZN) -2.4% Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) -7.5%, Meta (META) -14.0%, Microsoft (MSFT) -1.7%," he said.

"It is my expectation from here that a lower multiple is attached to companies which are growing at a slower rate," he said. "That has been a feature of this bear market, and I expect this example to be no different. MSFT however didn’t fall from grace this week, this started in the spring. If you missed it, you are not paying attention."

While fundamentals are poor, technicals are good and the recent move "is technicals winning out as vol compresses, non-economic buyers are forced to buy, while the fundamental picture deteriorates but is more of a medium term story," Fleury said. "I am old and grizzled enough to know that when Nick (goa)T tweets that the Fed is tapping the brakes, you get out of the way, even if you still believe the ultimate path for stocks is lower. I'm waiting to see if Jerome blesses that easing of financial conditions."

"If J Powell gives the green light next week and doesn’t deliver a Jackson Hole type performance, there is very little to stop this move from a technical standpoint. A body in motion stays in motion. Ultimately it will be a wonderful shorting opportunity, but there is no point in kissing the freight train if JPow is waving a green flag."

Fundstrat's Tom Lee says the Fed can live with S&P 4,500.