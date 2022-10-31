Defence Therapeutics to start research program for mRNA cancer vaccines
Oct. 31, 2022 4:33 AM ETDefence Therapeutics Inc. (DTCFF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Defence Therapeutics (OTCPK:DTCFF) said it is starting a new research and development program to use its Accum technology in engineering messenger (m)RNA vaccines targeting cancer.
- Accum is aimed at intracellular accumulation with ability to deliver an increased drug delivery to the targeted cells, the company said in a press release on Monday.
- The company added that it recently began an Accum-mRNA anti-cancer vaccine program targeting solid lymphoma.
- With its pre-clinical success on protein and antibody-based drugs/vaccines, Defence aims to use the Accum technology in the design of anti-cancer vaccines, the company noted.
- "By linking Accum to an mRNA molecule, we can ensure that the vaccine is not only delivered to the right cellular compartment, but also accumulates in large amounts to prime an immune response that is at least 50-100-fold higher than standard naked RNA molecules," said Defence President, CEO and Director Sebastien Plouffe.
